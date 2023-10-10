SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,564,421,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 430.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 787.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000.

NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $33.94. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.38.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

