SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 88.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,352 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $72.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

