SVB Wealth LLC Has $485,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $630,466,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after buying an additional 2,186,369 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 484.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after buying an additional 1,450,213 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $238.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.