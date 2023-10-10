SVB Wealth LLC Has $550,000 Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TM. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

TM opened at $174.17 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $131.34 and a 1 year high of $195.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $235.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.25.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $3.13. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $76.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.98 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

