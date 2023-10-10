SVB Wealth LLC Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,294 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.94.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %

CFG stock opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.08. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

