SVB Wealth LLC Has $612,000 Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 54,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Fortive by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 231,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,334,000 after buying an additional 159,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Fortive by 95,666.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,663,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,629,389,000 after buying an additional 88,571,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Fortive by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Trading Down 0.0 %

Fortive stock opened at $75.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.81 and a 200-day moving average of $71.60. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $57.43 and a one year high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.31.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,812.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,812.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

