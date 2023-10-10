SVB Wealth LLC Increases Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 91.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 29,126 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 18.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter worth $631,000. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CEQP. Scotiabank downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.90. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently 281.72%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

