SVB Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 89.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $866,944,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CVE shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

CVE stock opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.99.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. On average, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

