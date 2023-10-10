SVB Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,773,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,878,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 100,207.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,759,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,618,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,742,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 425.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,525 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $71.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.21. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.43 and a 12 month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Hartford Financial Services Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,172 shares of company stock worth $301,955 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.