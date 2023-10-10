SVB Wealth LLC Invests $535,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $67.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.04. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion and a PE ratio of 15.77.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Argus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

