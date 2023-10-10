SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 9,039 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $894,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 68,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 52,783 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,126,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,851,000. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.26 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

