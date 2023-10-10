SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,772.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $611,959.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,772.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,859 shares of company stock valued at $13,627,822. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EW opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

