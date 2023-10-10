SVB Wealth LLC Sells 130 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 126.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 92.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FICO. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,007.00 price target for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $882.44.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total transaction of $2,519,559.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,079,097.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total value of $2,519,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,079,097.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $7,472,491 in the last quarter. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FICO stock opened at $889.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $874.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $801.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $389.83 and a 1 year high of $916.41.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.35. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $398.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

