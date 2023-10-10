SVB Wealth LLC Sells 1,655 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $239,693,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,537,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $365,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762,612 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,767,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

LKQ Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LKQ opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.34. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

