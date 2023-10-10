SVB Wealth LLC Sells 277 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,656,886,000 after acquiring an additional 815,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,560,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,368,000 after acquiring an additional 310,339 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 814.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,892 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,099,000 after acquiring an additional 50,623 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,818,000 after acquiring an additional 202,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total value of $1,756,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total value of $1,756,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $1,388,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,327.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,503 shares of company stock worth $10,634,666. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $262.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.90. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $177.49 and a one year high of $295.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.88%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

