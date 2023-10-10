SVB Wealth LLC Sells 283 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 19.8% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 483,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,213,000 after acquiring an additional 30,309 shares during the period. McBroom & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.9% during the second quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 26,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 1.8% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $155.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.62. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $114.86 and a 52-week high of $182.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,706,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

