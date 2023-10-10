SVB Wealth LLC Sells 3,168 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Flex by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 55,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Flex by 6.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 5.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,376,457.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,322. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,585,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,261,963.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,376,457.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.21.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLEX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 9th.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

