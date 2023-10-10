SVB Wealth LLC Sells 469 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $305,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. TheStreet cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

WPC opened at $53.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average of $67.95.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.071 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.89%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

