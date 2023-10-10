SVB Wealth LLC Sells 848 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,940 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on RIO shares. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO opened at $61.28 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average of $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.77 dividend. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

