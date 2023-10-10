SVB Wealth LLC Sells 926 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,951 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 13.4% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 125.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after buying an additional 61,064 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. UBS Group upped their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

PulteGroup Price Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $73.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.94. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $86.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

