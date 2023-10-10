SVB Wealth LLC Trims Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 220.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 124,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 85,735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,167,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,697,000 after purchasing an additional 622,291 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 21.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 53,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.15.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 70.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $4,347,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,938 shares in the company, valued at $20,936,899.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $4,347,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,938 shares in the company, valued at $20,936,899.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $365,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,730.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,500 shares of company stock worth $6,127,925. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

