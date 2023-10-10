SVB Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,741 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in First Solar by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $213,049,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,554,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 889.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,658 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,671,000 after purchasing an additional 511,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $143.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.21 and a 200 day moving average of $191.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 98.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.66. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $232.00.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.43 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on First Solar from $214.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on First Solar from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.42.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $84,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $84,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,452 shares of company stock valued at $7,061,924 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

