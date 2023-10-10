SVB Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 84,596 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

