Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sysco were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 35,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Sysco by 0.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 349,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Sysco by 55.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 143,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 51,304 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 120,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after buying an additional 30,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $63.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.80 and its 200-day moving average is $72.69. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 57.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

