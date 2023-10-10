The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in AES by 287.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 181,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 134,442 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in AES by 304.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AES by 8.7% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in AES by 10.4% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 18.5% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

AES Trading Up 1.8 %

AES stock opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.33.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AES in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AES

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.