The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,057 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,613,000 after acquiring an additional 16,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,301 shares of company stock worth $11,369,101 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CI. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.11.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $289.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.64. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $285.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

