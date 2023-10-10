The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.27.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $295.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.86 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $319.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.86. The company has a market capitalization of $295.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

