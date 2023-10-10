The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after acquiring an additional 860,489 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,188,000 after buying an additional 623,952 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,490,000 after buying an additional 7,544,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,219,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,146,000 after buying an additional 171,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,908,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,727,000 after buying an additional 45,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $120.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $170.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

