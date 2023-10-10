The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 554,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,768,000 after purchasing an additional 127,262 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.08. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 91.85% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,175,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,970,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,485,443.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $357,578.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,932,352.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,175,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,970,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,485,443.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,480 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,981. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

