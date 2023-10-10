TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) and Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON) Head to Head Survey

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) and Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of TKO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Kartoon Studios shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of TKO Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Kartoon Studios shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TKO Group and Kartoon Studios’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKO Group $1.29 billion 5.34 $195.59 million $2.04 40.63 Kartoon Studios $62.30 million 0.79 -$45.60 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

TKO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kartoon Studios.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TKO Group and Kartoon Studios, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TKO Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Kartoon Studios 0 0 0 0 N/A

TKO Group currently has a consensus price target of $115.25, suggesting a potential upside of 39.06%. Kartoon Studios has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 609.22%. Given Kartoon Studios’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kartoon Studios is more favorable than TKO Group.

Profitability

This table compares TKO Group and Kartoon Studios’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKO Group 12.65% 34.50% 15.35% Kartoon Studios -105.87% -64.53% -31.29%

Risk and Volatility

TKO Group has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kartoon Studios has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TKO Group beats Kartoon Studios on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets. The company engages in the corporate sponsorships and advertising business, which offers sale of in-venue and in-broadcast advertising assets, content product integration, and digital impressions. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, New York. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.

About Kartoon Studios

Kartoon Studios Inc., a content and brand management company, creates, produces, licenses, and broadcasts educational and multimedia animated content for children worldwide. The company offers Ukulele U, a live-action IP preschool music series; Team Zenko Go!, a preschool computer animated children's streaming television series; Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Guava Juice, a 2D animated IP series; Shaq's Garage, a children's animated series about the secret adventures; Cocomelon that provides 3D animation videos of traditional nursery rhymes and children's songs; Eggventurers, a preschool animated series; Barbie Productions that provides animated Barbie series; Octonauts, a children's television series based on the children's books; Roblox Rumble, an elimination-style competitive reality series; Spin Master Productions; Madagascar; and Bee & PuppyCat. It also operates a cartoon channel over various platforms. In addition, the company acts as a licensing agent for Llama Llama, Bee & PuppyCat, and Castlevania. It serves various customers and partners, including broadcasters, consumer products licensees, and online platforms. The company was formerly known as Genius Brands International, Inc. and changed its name to Kartoon Studios Inc. in June 2023. Kartoon Studios Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

