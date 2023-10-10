Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Position Boosted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

TNL opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.97.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.77 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 9.93%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $31,767.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $222,369.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director George Herrera sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $31,767.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $222,369.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $192,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

TNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.86.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

