UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stake Raised by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,212 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 36.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group Stock Performance

UBS opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $26.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 68.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.59.

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

See Also

