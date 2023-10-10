UMB Bank n.a. Buys 2,570 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,678 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in InMode were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in InMode by 122.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,333 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 43,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in InMode by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in InMode by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,591 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter worth $925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on InMode from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

INMD opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.45. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $136.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. InMode had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 36.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

