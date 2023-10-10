UMB Bank n.a. Buys 2,802 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Match Group by 92,835.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 51,938,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,632,000 after buying an additional 51,882,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,412,000 after buying an additional 1,889,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 107,412.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after buying an additional 23,709,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Match Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,430,000 after buying an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,235 shares of company stock valued at $466,258 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Match Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $54.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average of $40.29.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.55 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

