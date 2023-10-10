UMB Bank n.a. Has $287,000 Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $30,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $35,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $63,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,785,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,785,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,208,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,824 shares of company stock valued at $14,449,606 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 2.7 %

BAH opened at $122.76 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $87.99 and a twelve month high of $125.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 85.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

