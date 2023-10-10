UMB Bank n.a. Has $315,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $692,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,456,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 135,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $90.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.90. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.92 and a twelve month high of $95.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 91.65, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The business had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 202.02%.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,689.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

