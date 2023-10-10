UMB Bank n.a. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $233.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.21 and its 200 day moving average is $224.84. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.89 and a 1 year high of $245.22.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.