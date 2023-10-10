UMB Bank n.a. Raises Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Humana were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.10.

Humana Price Performance

Humana stock opened at $501.56 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.21%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

