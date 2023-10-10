UMB Bank n.a. Trims Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,834 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 461.8% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,233,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,694 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,463,000. St. James Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,888,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,193,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,480,000 after acquiring an additional 402,526 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.89 and a 200 day moving average of $99.91. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.56 and a 12-month high of $100.18.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

