UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 883 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $877,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 33.1% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 376,742 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $181,078,000 after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.52.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $526.63 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $497.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

