UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 35,957 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $529,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $877,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $526.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $497.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Mizuho lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.52.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

