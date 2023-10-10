V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $90,000 in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Centene by 79,760.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,037,178,000 after acquiring an additional 459,574,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 84,741.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,573,000 after buying an additional 4,839,483 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Centene by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,841,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,412,000 after buying an additional 473,747 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $713,235,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC opened at $70.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNC. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

