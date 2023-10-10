V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes $111,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 99,350.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,703,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695,189 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,245,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after buying an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,592,260,000 after buying an additional 2,096,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.28.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of O opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.01 and a 200 day moving average of $58.97. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $68.85.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

