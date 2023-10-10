Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $126.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

