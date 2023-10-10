Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Lowered by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,151 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 161,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 21,086 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,129,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,690,000 after buying an additional 317,889 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,592,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,884,000 after buying an additional 63,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 800,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,927,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VEA stock opened at $43.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $106.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.69.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

