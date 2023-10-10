Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 198.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,877 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after buying an additional 55,537 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,619,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,084,000 after buying an additional 54,137 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $54.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.61. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $52.81 and a 1-year high of $67.25.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
