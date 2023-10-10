Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $244.07 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.94 and a 1 year high of $249.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.74, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.07.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.29.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total value of $370,859.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,029.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total value of $370,859.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,029.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,241 shares of company stock worth $4,026,369 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

