Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,761 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.11% of Vipshop worth $10,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 6,930.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. HSBC increased their price objective on Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Vipshop in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vipshop from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.02.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.59. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $19.13.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The technology company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $26.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.86 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

