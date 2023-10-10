Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 102.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,905 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 13,775 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in Visa by 17.6% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 452,116 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $106,577,000 after purchasing an additional 67,742 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 10.7% in the second quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paul Damon & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.4% in the second quarter. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 0.3 %

V stock opened at $234.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $436.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.01. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $250.06.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on V. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.64.

Read Our Latest Report on V

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.