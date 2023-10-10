Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 14,932 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Visa were worth $49,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Visa by 107,990.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,042,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $680,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,135 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Visa stock opened at $234.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.93 and a 200 day moving average of $234.01. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $250.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts have issued reports on V shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.64.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
